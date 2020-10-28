FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$174.99 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

TSE:AGI opened at C$11.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

In related news, Senior Officer James Porter sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$144,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,405,508.17. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total transaction of C$582,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,171. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,977 shares of company stock valued at $881,114.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

