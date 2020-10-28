FY2020 EPS Estimates for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Lifted by Piper Sandler

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

SRCE stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in 1st Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 22.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

