FY2020 Earnings Forecast for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Issued By William Blair

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.23. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $286.07 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $303.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.64 and a 200-day moving average of $239.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after purchasing an additional 938,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,416,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,319,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 751,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,667,000 after buying an additional 114,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,140,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

