FY2020 Earnings Forecast for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issued By DA Davidson

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for United Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

