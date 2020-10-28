FY2020 Earnings Forecast for L'Oréal S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for L'Oréal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L'Oréal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L'Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L'Oréal in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L'Oréal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L'Oréal in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of L'Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L'Oréal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. L'Oréal has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.48.

L'Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

