FY2020 Earnings Forecast for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Issued By SVB Leerink

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after buying an additional 2,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 916,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $16,966,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.