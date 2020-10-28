FY2020 Earnings Forecast for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of FR opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

