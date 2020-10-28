FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

ORRF stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.90. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth $125,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

