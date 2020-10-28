FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Dream Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$59.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

