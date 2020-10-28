FY2020 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issued By National Bank Financial

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

BTG opened at $6.79 on Monday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,986,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,620,000 after buying an additional 186,478 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,598,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after buying an additional 883,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,998,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,820,000 after buying an additional 2,850,054 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,716,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,525,000 after buying an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,243,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after buying an additional 3,326,814 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.