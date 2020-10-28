FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $12.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.95.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $88.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

