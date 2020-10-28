Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FORK opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Fuling Global has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.
About Fuling Global
