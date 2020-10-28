Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FORK opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Fuling Global has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic and paper foodservice products. The company operates through Packaging, Serviceware, and Napkins and Other Disposables segments. It offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastic and paper products.

