FTI Consulting (FCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.50-6.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FTI Consulting has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,124.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.