Freshpet, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $117.51 on Monday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $126.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,175.22 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 56,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

