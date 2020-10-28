Fredrik Bjork Sells 813 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $11,617.77. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,584.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fredrik Bjork also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Fredrik Bjork sold 5,018 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $85,707.44.

On Thursday, August 20th, Fredrik Bjork sold 2,799 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $47,583.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00.

RealReal stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 3.62.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RealReal by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.