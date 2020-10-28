Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4,360.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

