Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $170.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

