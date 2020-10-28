Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,123 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.