Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $231.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.66 and its 200 day moving average is $208.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

