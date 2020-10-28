Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,082.89 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $999.10 and its 200 day moving average is $889.68. The company has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,775.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,022.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

