Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 6.1% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 102.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,965,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $343.83 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

