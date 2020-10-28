Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 103,538.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,878,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,854 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,569,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 780,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 377,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 701.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 960,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57.

