Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

