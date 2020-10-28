Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

