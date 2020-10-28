Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,758 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.