Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,158 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $144,139,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $37,212,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $33,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

BSX stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,885 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

