Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,660,000 after buying an additional 27,528 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

