Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 124.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,671,000 after acquiring an additional 338,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,189,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.