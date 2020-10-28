Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $908,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $932,467. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

