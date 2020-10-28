Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $875,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

