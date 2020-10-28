Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $70.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

