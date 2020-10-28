Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,193,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,515,000 after purchasing an additional 696,722 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after buying an additional 332,010 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,326,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,579,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after buying an additional 147,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

