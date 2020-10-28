Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 186,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

