Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.59.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

