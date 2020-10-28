Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

