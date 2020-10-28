Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $317.14 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $858.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

