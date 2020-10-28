Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 92.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after buying an additional 1,237,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,208,000 after buying an additional 990,355 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 12,869.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after buying an additional 903,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,220,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after buying an additional 816,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

