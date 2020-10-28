Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $236.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.41. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

