Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,338 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

