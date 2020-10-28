Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,753 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 148.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in HD Supply by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in HD Supply by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in HD Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 770,581 shares of company stock valued at $32,105,516. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDS. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

