Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,336 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Southern by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,563 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 22.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Southern by 25.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 46,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.