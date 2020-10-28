Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,305 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.1% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.