Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,528 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $375,015,000 after purchasing an additional 137,939 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,903.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

