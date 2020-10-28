Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,512,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Cigna by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,949,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $553,501,000 after buying an additional 401,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,091,944,000 after buying an additional 320,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

NYSE CI opened at $178.29 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average of $182.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

