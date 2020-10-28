Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,305 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,305 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 31.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 404.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 880,219 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after buying an additional 705,893 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,960 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock worth $7,587,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.