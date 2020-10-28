Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 85,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 232,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

