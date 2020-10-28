Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.99

Shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 1093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30.

In other Flying Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 774,765 shares of company stock worth $7,947,034 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flying Eagle Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:WPF)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

