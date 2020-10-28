Flex (FLEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Flex has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.25-0.31 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.25-0.31 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Flex has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLEX. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.