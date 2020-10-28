Five9 (FIVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.30 and a beta of 0.58. Five9 has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $148.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 21,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $2,444,892.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,079.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,123 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,131. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.