Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Boosted by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $141.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.81.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

